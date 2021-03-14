Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock Position Increased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the quarter. Saul Centers comprises 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Saul Centers worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BFS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of BFS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

