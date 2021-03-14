SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,748,000 after acquiring an additional 98,858 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $261.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,740.02 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

