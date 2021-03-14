SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Down 47.9% in February

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 11th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 264.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBFFF remained flat at $$18.56 during midday trading on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

