Scala Trading Up 34.1% Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Scala has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $11,116.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00444185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00061111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00049737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00092301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00066857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.00508041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,639,699,177 coins and its circulating supply is 9,839,699,177 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

