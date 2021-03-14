Scanetchain Market Capitalization Tops $25,140.43 (SWC)

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Scanetchain has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scanetchain has a market cap of $25,140.43 and $25.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scanetchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scanetchain Coin Profile

Scanetchain (SWC) is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. Scanetchain’s official message board is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

