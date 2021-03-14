Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,732. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

