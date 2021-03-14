Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Stock Holdings Raised by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,867,000 after purchasing an additional 170,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

SWM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 150,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

