Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 13,461 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 317.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 65,653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $96.33.

