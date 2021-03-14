Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,487 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after buying an additional 360,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after buying an additional 90,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 896,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD opened at $79.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.