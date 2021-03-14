Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 82,803 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 114.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,803 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $15,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,423 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $8,376,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.61 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

