Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 566 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $416.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.76 and a 200 day moving average of $396.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.