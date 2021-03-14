Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 54,992 HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE HUYA opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

