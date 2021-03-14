Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

FXI stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

