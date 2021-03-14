Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

ESPO stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

