Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

CPB stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

