Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $497.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

