Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 16,954 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

CEFS opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

