Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 44,301 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 202.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $196,270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599,558 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $93,010,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $44,858,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $52,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NYSE:VALE opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

