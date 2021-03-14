Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 4,744 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 195.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VB stock opened at $221.23 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $221.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.97.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.