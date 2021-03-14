Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 5,809 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

