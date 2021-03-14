Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 132.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,423 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 31.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 481,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 116,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eaton by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 624,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,756,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

