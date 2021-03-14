Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Kroger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,330. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

KR opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

