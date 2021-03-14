Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Ford Motor by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F opened at $13.37 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

