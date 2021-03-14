Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $291.64 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.