Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $16,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 1,527.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 387,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 216,351 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Nutanix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nutanix by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $92,651.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,764.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,278,480 shares of company stock worth $34,237,870 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

Shares of NTNX opened at $27.36 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.