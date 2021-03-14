Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $12,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBA. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

