Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $524.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $603.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

