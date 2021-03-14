ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $2,948.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.82 or 0.00447234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00061505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00048732 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.00651031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070992 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,180,370 coins and its circulating supply is 33,496,759 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.