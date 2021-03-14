Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 11th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of SRL remained flat at $$9.10 on Friday. 3,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. Scully Royalty has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.44.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

