Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Short Interest Down 46.2% in February

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SEB stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,748.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $2,614.00 and a 1 year high of $3,945.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,212.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

