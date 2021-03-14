Secret Market Cap Reaches $214.80 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00005137 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $214.80 million and $5.82 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.56 or 0.00392699 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00031113 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.65 or 0.05062452 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 179,059,869 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

