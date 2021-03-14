Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the February 11th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Sega Sammy has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $957.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sega Sammy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

