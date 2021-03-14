Selfkey (KEY) Price Up 137.8% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $71.63 million and $72.93 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 137.8% higher against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.00652025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00070679 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00035570 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,018,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

