Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of Sensata Technologies worth $31,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.