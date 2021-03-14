Sentinel Chain Market Cap Achieves $382,894.39 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 59.6% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $382,894.39 and approximately $44,894.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.00643801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035431 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

