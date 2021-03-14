Sentinel Price Tops $0.0244 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Sentinel has a market cap of $48.81 million and $1.98 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

