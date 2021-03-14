Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.51 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $51.51 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00016481 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005650 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

