Sentinel Protocol Trading 25.9% Higher This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $55.35 million and $13.73 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005782 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

