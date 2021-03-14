Sentivate (SNTVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.07 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 124.8% against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $51.00 million and $1.07 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.00652025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00070679 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00035570 BTC.

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

