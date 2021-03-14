Serum (SRM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $211.03 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. Serum has a market cap of $307.75 million and approximately $211.03 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $6.15 or 0.00010291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00444450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00061400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00092423 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00067049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00512117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011260 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

