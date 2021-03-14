SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the February 11th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. 23,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.8901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. SGS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

