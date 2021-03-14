Shield Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $212,713.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.98 or 0.00013338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00446645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00510495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars.

