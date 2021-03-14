SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Tops $523,294.40

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 47.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $523,294.40 and $100.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 69.9% higher against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,088.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.31 or 0.03110902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.87 or 0.00362575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $566.36 or 0.00942536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00392850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.00336706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00244562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021739 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

