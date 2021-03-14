Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the February 11th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Shimano stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,285. Shimano has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.
About Shimano
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.