Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the February 11th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Shimano stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,285. Shimano has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

