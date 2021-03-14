Short Interest in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Increases By 58.9%

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the February 11th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
Shares of AHC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.51. 176,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. A.H. Belo has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.16.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in A.H. Belo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A.H. Belo Company Profile
A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.
See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.