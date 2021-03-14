Short Interest in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Increases By 58.9%

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the February 11th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of AHC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.51. 176,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. A.H. Belo has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in A.H. Belo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

