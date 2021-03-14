Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Decreases By 70.4%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Acme United stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27. Acme United has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

In other news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $73,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Acme United by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acme United by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

