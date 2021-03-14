Short Interest in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Decreases By 46.3%

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the February 11th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MEN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.72. 44,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,745. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

