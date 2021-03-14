Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Grows By 62.3%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:BSL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 65,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,673. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
