Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Grows By 62.3%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 65,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,673. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $559,000.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.