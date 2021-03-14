Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Decreases By 44.9%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the February 11th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Shares of Canfor stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 2,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618. Canfor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

CFPZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

