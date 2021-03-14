Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Declines By 42.9%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Cansortium in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 282,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.